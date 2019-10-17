Audition Song Selection, What to Expect, Tips, and More!
How To Find Equity and Non-Equity Auditions, Audition Tips, And More!
Equity Auditions
So you want to start going to Equity auditions in NYC, but don't know where to start? BroadwayWorld has got you covered!
BroadwayWorld has a comprehensive list of Equity auditions, upcoming Broadway auditions, regional theater auditions and national tour theatre casting calls, with data provided directly by the Actors' Equity Association.
Here are some direct links to Equity auditions on the East Coast, Central USA and West Coast!
Not sure how non-Equity performers get seen at Equity auditions? Read our guide here!
Non-Equity Auditions
BroadwayWorld has one of the most comprehensive lists of non-Equity auditions on the web, with listings for auditions in more than 150 cities worldwide! There are tons of opportunities for performers of all levels!
Here are some direct links to non-Equity auditions on the East Coast, Central USA, and West Coast!
BroadwayWorld Audition Tips
