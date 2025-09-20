Actor and Coach, Spencer Glass, breaks down joining Actors Equity vs staying non-union, which can feel like an overwhelming decision for actors. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.

Let me first be clear that I'm a proud member of Actors Equity Association. When the opportunity first presented itself, I wrestled with the decision of whether to take my equity card. At the time, I turned it down. That choice, though unconventional to some, ended up being beneficial. It gave me freedom, the ability to build credits, and to work in spaces that might have been closed off had I joined right away. Looking back, it wasn’t so much about rejecting the union as it was about asking myself the harder question, *what do I actually want right now?*



That’s the part I think often gets lost in the conversation around equity. Because of open access, it’s easier than ever for actors to take their card (kiiiind of- you do need a theatre credit deemed "professional" by the union). For many, the impulse is strong to join the union quickly, gain status, and finally have access to auditions for equity contracts. And that can be exciting. But just because it’s available doesn’t mean it’s always the best move. Sometimes the “cool idea” of joining the union and the reality of what being union entails don’t line up. And as I always say, Actors Equity Association isn't a cool kids club, it is indeed a union.



Equity work, in most cases, does pay more and offers the protections we deserve. Union contracts are built on the premise that artists’ time, health, and energy are valuable. Non-union work, on the other hand, often doesn’t meet that standard. It can feel like you’re pouring yourself into a role only to realize the paycheck doesn’t cover rent. That’s a frustrating reality, and deeply unfair to actors. While many disagree with me, and my opinion definitely is layered so don't get too mad at me, I think non-union tours are great. BUT, I also worry about actors safety and overall protecting, not to mention, their paychecks.



But here’s the catch-22... there are only so many equity contracts to go around, when it comes to regional theatre work. While union status gives you access to protected opportunities, those opportunities are limited, and so the competition is fierce. On the other hand, being non-union means you can technically attend equity auditions, but getting seen is often a whoooooole other story of its own. You might wait all day, only to never be called in the room. So both paths come with barriers, not to mention the clear need for non-union actors at equity houses, but the lack of time to see them at auditions. One is the scarcity of union jobs, the other is the uphill fight just to be considered.



This is why I think it’s important to slow down and talk to your impulses before jumping in. I want you to journal, reflect, and ask yourself, "Do I want to join the union because I feel ready for the responsibilities and limitations that come with it, or am I doing it because it feels like the next shiny milestone"? There’s a difference between the excitement of being able to say “I’m equity” and the long term reality of working within union rules, with both the benefits and restrictions attached. When an actor asks me if they should join, it's usually rooted in the need to be seen at equity auditions. I think that's fair. However, I ALWAYS say to them "mentally prepare yourself that these auditions should be an introduction to creatives you've never met, and a great way to start gaining trust from folks behind the table. Being seen at auditions doesn't guarantee work, and sometimes, the eagerness of taking your card takes over, and your auditions start to become routine instead of intentional".



And let’s also debunk a myth while we’re here- there is no difference in talent between union and non-union actors. Some of the most gifted, hardworking artists I’ve ever met were non-union, and the idea that the equity pool automatically holds “better” talent simply isn’t true. Union status is not a measure of artistry, it’s a measure of circumstance, timing, and choice. Talent exists everywhere. Everywhere.



None of this is about one choice being “right” and the other “wrong.” For some, joining immediately is absolutely the best decision. For others, staying non-union and hoping to break in the doors of union houses feels thrilling and the next best step. Both paths are valid. But what matters most is that the decision is intentional and not flighty. It has to come from a place of self knowledge rather than fear of missing out.



At the end of the day, the union is meant to protect us, and non-union spaces can still nurture us. The key is understanding where you are in your own journey and what you truly want from the work. It isn’t about labels, or loopholes. It’s about aligning your choices with the career and life you’re building on your terms.