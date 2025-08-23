Spencer Glass, actor and coach, gives his two cents on finding audition songs and building a rep book. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.

No, you're not crazy, choosing an audition song and figuring out what goes in your rep book can feel overwhelming. You just want to leave an audition knowing you made an impression, and your song is a big percentage of that. Finding the right pieces can be a difficult task!

When choosing an audition song, one of the most common themes performers get trapped in is picking something that “sounds good in your voice.” And while that’s fair, and of course you want songs that showcase your sound, an audition song should introduce who you are as an actor. An audition is an introduction.

Often, performers rely on songs that feel vocally safe or impressive, but don't necessarily offer insight into their essence, point of view, or the kind of work they want to do. The best audition songs not only fit you vocally but also give a glimpse into your personality and artistic identity. That balance between vocal strength and personal truth is where the real magic happens. There's hundreds of people who audition, so how are you leaving the audition room garnering an opinion on your work...not just another "nice voice!"?

To support that balance, building a well-rounded audition book is key. This is my formula, but there's many ways to build your book. I suggest five major categories:

How to build your audition book:

1) Pop/Rock.

Two selections from different eras. For example, one from the '70s and one from the 2000s showing versatility and stylistic awareness. There's a LOT of pop/rock shows that are happening at the moment, with several different genres, so be prepared for now and then needing more songs that fit said shows.

2) Contemporary musical theatre...

with one ballad and one uptempo.

3) Traditional/Legit musical theatre...

again with both a ballad and an uptempo to highlight classical technique, phrasing and a chance to also modernize dated (but incredible) material.

4) Then there’s what I call the "Simple Song".

This is something subtle, honest, and conversational. It doesn’t need to be vocally flashy; instead, it reveals your ability to be grounded, present, and emotionally available. I've found in many auditions sometimes I've been asked for a second piece; something low key and not frilly. Having a simple song has been helpful.

5) The Wild Card.

A song that’s uniquely you. This might be a bold reimagining of a known piece, an obscure choice with personal meaning, or even something genre-bending or unexpected. It might not be universally "safe," but it will be memorable. For new works, big and splashy pieces, or daring projects, I think a wild card piece works lovely. It shows what kind of creative you are. The Simple Song and the Wild Card piece are where your individuality can shine most clearly. These two categories allow space for nuance, risk, and authenticity that can set you apart.

Choosing audition pieces that are rooted in *you* is one of the most important and vulnerable parts of being a performer. Auditions become home runs when you're not just fitting into a role or style, but actively meeting the world of the piece with your own special sauce.

Your instincts, your timing, your honesty, your weirdness, and your heart can’t be manufactured. When it shows up in the room, it’s magnetic. It takes courage to show up that way, but the more personal the connection to your material, the more powerful and memorable your performance will be. Don't just pick pieces because "it feels like the right move", "others do it", or "it's just typical, safe musical theatre". Find audition songs that feel you. Period.