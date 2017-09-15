How Many Times Did They Break Into Song and Other Things We Learned from Will Roland's Visit to BACKSTAGE BITE

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!In this latest episode, Katie is joined by very special guest from Dear Evan Hansen- Jared Kleinman himself, Will Roland!

Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor/singer/human making his Broadway debut!! Recently: Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage & Arena Stage), The Black Suits (CTG & Barrington), The Bus (59E59), LoserSongs (Don't Tell Mama), and Academia Nuts! (NYMF). Will frequently collaborates with Joe Iconis & Family. Passionate about new work, he's helped develop plays & musicals with 2nd Stage, La Jolla, Arena, CAP21, Don't Tell Mama, and various Fringe festivals.

While Katie and Will cooked up a batch of her yummy White Lie Chocolate Cherry Poptarts, fans submitted questions and quizzed the young star about his beginnings, his favorite snacks, and his love for Jerry Orbach. Let's take a look at what we learned about Will during his trip to Katie's kitchen, and for the recipe to make your own White Lie Chocolate Cherry Poptarts visit: www.backstagebite.com.

Will is a NYC native.

Though he currently resides in Brooklyn, Will was born in Manhattan and lived near Union Square. When Will was eight, his family moved out to Long Island to a town called Locust Valley, providing him with the perfect setting in which to perfect his excellent 'Locust Valley lockjaw' dialect. (See at 1:40!)

Will's intermission snack of choice is beef jerky (but please don't send it to the theater).

Twitter used @samstonecipher asked, "What is your favorite intermission/post show snack?" Turns out, Will's favorite mid-show snack is beef jerky, with the occasional potato chip substitute. (Sweet snacks don't make their entrance until the second act.)

Jerry Orbach is Will's pick for fantasy lunch date.

When asked who is ultimate fantasy lunch date would be, Will selected Broadway and television legend Jerry Orbach, citing the star as a tremendous inspiration on his acting and career.

Will's advice to his high school self would be to "be kinder."

Katie asked her guest to pen an Evan Hansen-style letter to his high school self. In his response Will instructs a younger and more insecure version of himself to be more kind and to not overcompensate for his insecurities.

Total number of times Will and Katie burst into song: Eleven (plus one Jerry Orbach-inspired 42nd Street tangent.)

See all these answers and more as Katie and Will master the art of the Pop Tart on the latest installment of Backstage Bite!

