Hoff's Horrorfest Presents DEMENTIA 13

Your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest is proud to present their March screening, Francis Ford Coppola's 1963 slasher mystery "Dementia 13" on Wednesday, March 17th at 9:00pm EST via YouTube! Join host Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) and co-producers Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend) for a terrifying tale of murder, deceit, and unsettled spirits, starring William Campbell and Luana Anders!

Coppola's first non-pornographic feature, "Dementia 13" follows a young woman's efforts to secure her husband's family fortune by covering up his death and inspiring a haunting at his ancestral castle in Ireland. Unfortunately, a very real axe murderer happens to be stalking the grounds as well. Get ready for a Blarney Stone bludgeoning, drinking games, and brand new segments from the Horrorfest scream team!



