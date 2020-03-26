Here is a List of Theater District Restaurants You Can Order From to Support Business During The Current Health Crisis
Restaurants all over New York City are currently being affected by the current health crisis. BroadwayWorld previously reported HERE about ways to support New York City staples the Joe Allen, Orso, and Bar Centrale, which have taken a hit during this current health crisis. We have found additional restaurants in the theater district you can order from to help support business during this time.
Here is a list of theater-district restaurants that are offering delivery and/or pickup!
Añejo Hells Kitchen/www.anejonyc.com
Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers/www.orderbensnow.com
Mexicue/www.mexicue.com/
The Palm/https://www.thepalm.com/
Buca di Beppo/www.bucadibeppo.com/online-ordering
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse/https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/manhattan/
The Meatball Shop/www.themeatballshop.com/order-online/
Burger Bliss NYC/www.BurgerBlissNYC.com
Carmine's Italian Restaurant/www.carminesnyc.com/locations/times-square
Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse/www.fogodechao.com
Hourglass Tavern/ https://hourglasstavern.com/
Friedmans/https://www.friedmansrestaurant.com/theater-district-restaurant/
Sushi of Gari 46/https://www.sushiofgari.com/restaurants/46th/
Three Monkeys Bar/https://www.thethreemonkeysbar.com/
Sticky's Finger Joint/www.stickys.com/virus/
ChaPa's Noodles and Grill/direct.chownow.com/order/1655/locations/2152.
Khave Coffee/www.kahvenyc.com/
Souvlaki GR/www.souvlakigr.com/
