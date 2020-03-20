Donate to Help the Staff of Joe Allen, Orso, and Bar Centrale
A fundraiser on gofundme has been posted to help the staff New York City staples the Joe Allen, Orso, and Bar Centrale, which have taken a hit during this current health crisis.
Read the statement on their gofundme page below:
The past few days have been tumultuous for everyone, and it's hit the restaurant industry especially hard.
The majority of service industry workers are paycheck-to-paycheck, and with the temporary closure of all restaurants and bars in NYC, that's put an extraordinary financial strain on every single one of us.
Every server and bartender, every line cook and prep cook, every dishwasher and porter; we're all facing an uncertain future, and we're asking you for a little help to keep us on our feet until we can reopen.
Joe Allen, Orso, and Bar Centrale employs nearly 100 people; many have made these restaurants their home and have worked here for decades--that alone is a testament to the environment that Joe has created. But no one person is responsible, it's a team effort, and we've all pitched in to make these places special.
Right off the top, 30% of what we raise will be made available exclusively to everyone you never see--our back of house staff. 10% will be put aside for an emergency fund for anyone who is in dire need. The remaining 60% will be distributed equally to those who request it, both front and back of house. While many of us will be able to weather this storm with government assistance and our savings, many of us will not. We're concerned for those who won't.
So, if it's within your means, pitch in a little, a little goes a long way.
Thanks so much,
Everyone here.
