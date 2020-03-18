Helen Hayes Awards Postponed to August

Due to the current health crisis, the Helen Hayes Awards have been postponed.

theatreWashington, the nonprofit organization responsible for the awards ceremony, has announced that will be moved to August 24.

Read the full statement below:

It's with great care and consideration for our community that we announce the postponement of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards, originally scheduled for May 18 at The Anthem. Our industry and communities are facing great uncertainty and we know it best to act with caution and concern. At this time, we are planning to reschedule the community celebration for late August. Following our standard processes, tickets will be available two months before the event, and recipients will be announced when the ceremony takes place.

The Awards will celebrate excellence in theater during the 2019 calendar year.





