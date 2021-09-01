Heathers' Jodie Steele and Liam Doyle Takeover Our Instagram Today!

It's a beautiful frickin' day! Heathers cast members Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler, West End) and Liam Doyle (Kurt Kelly, UK tour) are taking over our Instagram today, September 1.

Follow along on @officialbroadwayworld!

Jodie will be taking over for their matinee show and Liam will share some behind-the-scenes at the tour for the evening show! The two stars will be going live together on our account to hand over takeover duties between shows.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York; the UK productions are directed by its original New York director, Andy Fickman. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers the Musical previously enjoyed two record-breaking seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. In parallel to the show's return to the West End, the musical will also embark on its first tour of the UK and Ireland, in a separate production and cast, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on 6 August 2021.

Liam Doyle's theatre credits include: Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde (UK No1 Tour); Kurt Kelly in Heathers (The Other Palace); After You (Crazy Coqs); Sam Wheat in Ghost The Musical

(International Tour); Tony in West Side Story (Kilworth House); Fiyero in Wicked (Original

No1 Tour); Matthew in Altar Boyz (Greenwich Theatre); Shake in The Carnival Of The

Animals (Riverside Studios); Eddie in Mamma Mia (West End); Link Larkin in Hairspray (No1

Tour) and Troy Bolton in High School Musical (No1 Tour). Workshops Include: Footballers' Wives - The Musical; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; Devlish and The Five Labours of Harvey Fish.

Jodie Steele's theatre credits Include: Sheila in Hair (The Palladium and Turbine Theatre), Katherine Howard in Six (UK tour), Sherrie in ROCK OF AGES (UK Tour), Heather Chandler in HEATHERS (The Royal Haymarket and The Other Palace), MYTH (The Other Palace), Elphaba in Wicked (UK and International Tour), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Waterloo East Theatre), War of the Worlds (Dominion Theatre), Legally Blonde (Kilworth House), Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Tour), FAME (UK Tour), The Theory of Relativity (Drayton Arms Theatre), Miracle on 34th Street (UK Tour), Tina Turner Arena Experience (Holland), Bare the Rock Opera (Greenwich Theatre), RENT (The Tabard Theatre), Follies (Yvonne Arnaud), 3 Composers 3 Countries (The Landor). Workshops: Fiver (Woman 1), Gatsby (Daisy Buchanan), Zelda (Zelda Fitzgerald). T.V appearances: The One Show, The Late Late show, ITV Alan Titchmarsh, BBC All Together Now, Children In Need, Blue Peter. Tv: About Casey, Amazon Prime. Film: Two Wolves, Lupine Productions. Mo-cap: Drachenfels, Pitstop Productions