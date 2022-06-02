Harlem Bazaar Channels Creativity, Originality, & Pizzazz This Month

MASC Hospitality Group, producers of the Uptown Night Market and the Bronx Night Market are proud to announce their most ambitious project yet, Harlem Bazaar. The brand new monthly series aims to bring creativity, originality, and pizzazz to the neighborhood; by showcasing NYC's visionaries, creators, inventors, and artists all in one inclusive space. Patrons can expect the most banging flavors, the hottest merchandise, incredibly crafted items, exquisite art, fresh designs, and much more. Harlem Bazaar will take place at the State Building located on W 125th St, New York, NY 10027 starting with opening day on Friday, June 17th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Harlem Renaissance was known as much for its philanthropy as it was for its creative genius. And Harlem Bazaar aims to carry on that legacy by supporting 75% of vendors who are POC-; LGBTQIA+-; immigrant-; and women-owned businesses that are doing just that. At Harlem Bazaar, you can find just about anything from extravagant art pieces to beautiful hand-crafted jewelry, fresh apparel & merchandise, and self-care products. Some vendors patrons can expect to find include, Casa Cherrywood Carvings; Kandles By Queen K; Through My Rare View LLC; Jewelry By Dianne Rose; Harlem's Heaven Hats; King Beard Care; Lotus In Violet LLC; and Body Vanity. Shoppers will have no shortage of options as event producers will feature a curated selection of 50+ artisanal creators selling their unique wares and fares.

The monthly event series will continue its mission to serve the love-to-eat community as they feature 30+ food vendors from the likes of, Perros Locos; Tacos El Guero; DownEast Lobstah; C Bao Asian Buns; Palmiste Indulgence; Oh-K Dog; Cuzin's Duzin Corp; and Chictreatz LLC - along with many more delectable savory food concepts & desserts to choose from. Designed with all types of individuals in mind, the monthly event series will feature live performances from some of New York's homegrown artists & musicians to keep the vibrant scene of Harlem alive! It will be exciting for those who live locally and travelers from surrounding areas like Uptown and Washington Heights.

A key piece to providing an amazing experience for everyone involved comes down to its sponsors. Event producers thank the support from Green Mountain Energy whose mission is to provide residents and small businesses in NYC with 100% clean renewable solutions. While you can expect to find any sort of food from authentic Birria Tacos to mouthwatering Jamaican cuisines if you ask event producers, there's nothing better than kicking back with a refreshing hard seltzer or cold brew after perusing fresh wares. Thanks to our sponsors, Truly Hard Seltzer, Coney Island Brewing Company, and Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages will bring their crisp & refreshing line of hard seltzers (21+), crafted beers (21+), and Coca-Cola beverages - directly to patrons. That way when you buy something great at the market, it tastes even better!

Marco Shalma, the founder of Harlem Bazaar and CEO of MASC Hospitality Group shared, "After the incredible success of our first-ever Uptown Night Market in 2021 and the love we got from Harlem, we knew it was just the beginning." Marco continued, "In conversations with the community, we learned that people are looking to shop locally, support small businesses, and have fun experiences in their backyard. So, Harlem Bazaar, right?!"

Harlem Bazaar is not only about celebrating diversity through art - it's also about supporting diverse ideas, talent, and businesses that make New York City such a special place. The event series is another visionary model to support the borough's greatest entrepreneurs and micro-businesses by producing immersive experiences that are affordable and enjoyable.

Event producers expect to bring an experience like no other as they help incubate small businesses in Uptown and support artists, merchants, creators, inventors, designers, and visionaries. Drawing from the success of Uptown Night Market, the Bronx Night Market, and Fordham Flea, Harlem Bazaar will set the bar for being the largest and most extravagant culture & art market in Central Harlem. RSVP here now to join us for our grand opening event.