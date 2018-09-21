HUNDRED DAYS Cast Album is Available Today From Ghostlight Records

Today, Ghostlight Records releases Hundred Days, the original cast recording of the critically-acclaimed new musical, in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, September 21. The release coincides with the show's first performance at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse tomorrow night, Saturday, September 22. The unique album was recorded with a live studio audience that captures the excitement and emotion of the original production. A physical CD release will follow later this year. Hundred Days features a book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, music and lyrics by The Bengsons, and was directed by Anne Kauffman with movement direction by Sonya Tayeh. The show earned 2018 Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations for "Outstanding Musical." To order the album, please visit: https://www.ghostlightrecords.com/hundred-days-original-cast-recording.html

The recording features the cast of the recent production at New York Theatre Workshop, including Colette Alexander, Abigail Bengson, Shaun Bengson, Jo Lampert, Dani Markham and Reggie D. White. Hundred Days? premiered in New York at The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival in January 2017, before being picked up as part of the New York Theater Workshop season that same year, opening December 2017. It was originally developed and produced by Z Space and piece by piece productions.

When Hundred Days made its New York debut as part of The Public Theater's Under the Radar, The New York Times raved "The Bengsons offer luminous hope that a new generation of talent in American theater is taking up Stephen Sondheim's mantle of exquisite ambivalence." According to New York Magazine, "Filled with a series of ecstatic songs that make the case for living and loving. Hundred Days shines a light in the darkness." When the show performed earlier in San Francisco, San Jose Mercury News declared "Hundred Days is ablaze with the ephemeral nature of life and love. This unconventional musical, part indie rock opera, part tragic romance, will take your breath away from the first pounding chorus to the last plaintive wail." KQED Arts added, "the overwhelming experience of Hundred Days is one of joy. The songs are catchy, propulsive, and soul-soaringly jubilant."

The album is produced by The Bengsons, Ian Kagey, and Kurt Deutsch, with Erica Rotstein, Seaview Productions, Dashboard Lights Productions, Alexander R. Donnelly, Dana M. Lerner and Jessie Mueller serving as executive producers.

