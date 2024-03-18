HELL'S KITCHEN to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hell's Kitchen will be performing on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week.

Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon are set to appear on the Friday, March 22 episode for a special performance from the highly-anticipated musical. The episode of the Tonight Show will kick off at 11:35 pm on Friday and will be available to stream on Peacock after it airs.

The performance will mark the musical's broadcast television debut. The song that will be performed has not yet been confirmed.

HELL’S KITCHEN will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

Joining Moon in the musical is Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and Chris Lee.

The cast also includes Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Jakeim Hart, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega , Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, Donna Vivino, with Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Takia “ Tiki” Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

HELL’S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.