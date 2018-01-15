HELLO, DOLLY! with Bette Midler Taped for Lincoln Center Archives

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that filming trucks spotted outside the Shubert Theatre over the weekend were on hand to capture a performance of Hello, Dolly! for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. This weekend marked the final performances for many of the show's original cast members, including Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein, David Hyde Pierce, and Tony winner Bette Midler.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities.

