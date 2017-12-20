HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Release More Tickets in February 2018

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender announced today that the next release of tickets for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will take place in February 2018.

On February 7, 2018 beginning at 11:00 AM ET, tickets at all price points for performances from March 16, 2018 to March 9, 2019 will be made available in a pre-sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, a process that seeks to verify that ticket buyers are not bots or scalpers. Further tickets will be released as and when available from February 8, 2018 through the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and Ticketmaster.com.

More tickets will be released via Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Feb 7, 2018. Registration dates will be announced soon! Please note, if you registered for the previous release you will need to register again for the chance to get ticket access. pic.twitter.com/Ru4rkmhve4 - Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) December 20, 2017

The Verified Fan® registration period for the pre-sale will be announced soon. Those who completed the registration process for the first ticket release in October will need to register again in order to be eligible to receive an Access Code.

All those who register and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to be randomly selected to receive an Access Code. The selection process is randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who receive an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on February 7, 2018.

"We are eager to make more tickets available for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway as soon as possible," said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender. "As previously announced, there are over 300 seats throughout the theater at each performance priced at $40 or under per part, including 150 seats at $20 per part. As such, we're working with the Ticketmaster's Verified Fan® system to ensure as many tickets at all price points get directly into the hands of genuine theatregoers, rather than bots or scalpers who will resell at inflated prices. As producers, we want to do everything possible within current New York state law to protect our tickets and ticketbuyers - especially since we have an unusually large amount of tickets at exceptionally low prices. We also recognize a need for flexibility to allow for traditional sales outside of the registration process, and so this next Verified Fan release will be followed by a general release of tickets from February 8."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will begin preview performances on March 16, 2018 and officially open on April 22, 2018 in New York at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyle are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Booking Period

If prospective ticket-buyers are unsuccessful in securing tickets, there will be regular opportunities to purchase tickets in the future including late release and returned tickets which will regularly become available. Details of further ticket releases will be announced via the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child website, social media channels and the official newsletter.

How To See The Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one play presented in two parts. There are three options presented for how to see the play:

· Parts One and Two together on the same day or consecutive evenings (recommended)

· Parts One and Two separately for non-consecutive performances

· Part One or Part Two only

Ticket Prices

For every performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, there will be 300 seats priced at $40 or less per part, and 150 of these seats will be priced at $20 per part.

Standard pricing is $20, $40, $80, $130, $165 and $199 per part. During previews (March 16 to April 21, 2018), select price points are reduced and tickets are priced at $20, $40, $70, $120, $155 and $189 per part. Premium tickets are also available for all performances. Standard Ticketmaster service fees apply.

Friday Forty

Beginning in previews, every Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the production will release 40 tickets for some of the very best seats in the theatre for every performance the following week at $20 per part ($40 total for both parts). These tickets are known as 'The Friday Forty' and more information will be announced at a later date.

Performance Schedule

Previews will begin with Part One on Friday, March 16, 2018 and Part Two on Saturday, March 17, 2018, and the Official Opening performances of Parts One and Part Two will be on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

The schedule for preview performances varies from the regular schedule. Click here to see the full performance schedule, available on the official website.

From April 25, 2018, the regular performance schedule will be:

Monday - no performance

Tuesday - no performance

Wednesday - 2:00 PM Part One & 7:30 PM Part Two

Thursday - 7:30 PM Part One

Friday - 7:30 PM Part Two

Saturday - 2:00 PM Part One & 7:30 PM Part Two

Sunday - 2:00 PM Part One & 7:30 PM Part Two

Special Access Performances

The performances of Part One and Part Two on Saturday, August 11, 2018 and Wednesday, January 9, 2019 will be Open Captioned. The performances of Part One and Part Two on Saturday, August 25, 2018 and Wednesday, January 23, 2019 will be Audio Described. Details of how to book tickets for these performances will be released soon via the official website and newsletter.

