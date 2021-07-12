HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Moves Broadway Return Date Up to November 12, 2021

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the world's most award-winning play, will return to North America as a newly staged, one show magical experience. Performances of this world premiere theatrical event begin at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in New York on November 12, 2021, and at the Curran in San Francisco on January 11, 2022. The Canadian premiere in Toronto will begin performances in May 2022 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Broadway tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 12, 2021. San Francisco tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 21. For more information and to sign up for pre-sale access, please visit HarryPotterOnStage.com. On sale dates for the Canadian premiere are to be announced.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

After being closed for more than 15 months, almost all of Broadway and theatre across North America will return before the end of the year. Given the challenges of remounting and running a two-part show in the US on the scale of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the commercial challenges faced by the theatre and tourism industries emerging from the global shutdowns, we are excited to be able to move forward with a new version of the play that allows audiences to enjoy the complete Cursed Child adventure in one sitting eight times a week.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is already the longest-running two-part play in Broadway history. The new version of the play has the potential to thrill audiences for many years to come.

Though the global shutdowns were awful and devastating on so many levels, they afforded us, as theatre-makers, the rare opportunity to reunite with our award-winning creative team who fully embraced the challenge of creating a new single part version of the play that would be a compelling theatrical experience in its own right and stand shoulder to shoulder with the original two-part version. It's been the most wonderful process of rediscovery to bring this new spectacle to life while still delivering all the amazing magic, illusions, stagecraft, and storytelling set around the same powerful narrative, that has enthralled audiences and critics alike.

Bringing Harry Potter to the stage to cast its spell on audiences in North America has been an extraordinary journey. We want to thank our creative team, associates, cast, crew, and all those who have tirelessly worked on the production for their unflagging support and commitment as we embark on the next leg of our journey.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a story about community, family, and the power of friendship, a story that reminds us that together and united we have the strength to overcome all odds. It's a story of our time and we can't wait to share this new version of our play with our amazing audiences in North America. We've missed you enormously and look forward to welcoming you back to Hogwarts. That's the magic of the theatre-It's every bit as alive as the portraits hanging on Hogwarts' walls. Because for all of us... it's time to believe in magic again."

Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne, Australia (now playing), London's West End (currently scheduled for October 14, 2021) and Hamburg, Germany (returning for previews on December 1, 2021) will continue in the original two-part format.