HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Australia On Sale This August!

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have announced tickets for the Australian premiere production will go on sale to the general public at 9am (AEST) on Monday August 6, 2018 via HarryPotterThePlay.com.

Those who sign up to the mailing list at HarryPotterThePlay.com by July 29, 2018 will receive priority booking access before tickets go on sale to the general public.

The record-breaking, multi-award winning production will open exclusively in Melbourne with performances confirmed to begin at the Princess Theatre from Wednesday January 16, 2019. The full cast will be announced at a later date.

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said; "We're so thrilled that Melbourne is Cursed Child's next home and can't wait to move into the gorgeous Princess Theatre soon. Our design team have been working closely with the Princess to renovate and redesign parts of the theatre - to not only make it more comfortable for audiences but add an additional touch of magic to the beautiful landmark. We look forward to sharing more production news over the coming months."

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage.

The critically acclaimed play has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most-awarded production in the history of Britain's prestigious Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director. The play opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews, becoming the most awarded show of the Broadway season, with 6 Tony Awards including Best Play, 6 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 5 Drama Desk Awards and many more.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one play presented in two Parts, which are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan and Australian casting by Janine Snape. Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

