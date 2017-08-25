HAMILTON's Daniel Ching To Takeover BroadwayWorld's Instagram Tomorrow!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Daniel Ching will be taking us behind the scenes at HAMILTON on Tour at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles tomorrow when he takes over our Instagram account!

Click here to follow BWW on Instagram!

A Native of Honolulu, Hawai'i, Daniel is honored to be a part of the Hamilton Angelica family! Before he was Charles Lee, he trained at Michael Howard Studios, Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), and The Juilliard School, in NYC. An avid choreographer when he's not acting, dancing, or DJing, Daniel was the 2016 Hector Zaraspe Award Recipient for Choreography at Juilliard. Check him out @danielching9.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

