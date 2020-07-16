HAMILTON at the Pantages Theatre Cancelled Through February 2021; Production to Return in April 2021

Broadway in Hollywood and HAMILTON have continued to monitor the developments of COVID-19. In support of the well-being of the theatre-going public as well as those who work on the production and at the theatre, the decision has been made to cancel all performances of HAMILTON currently on sale between September 8, 2020 through February 28, 2021.

The production will return to the Pantages beginning April 6, 2021:

NEW DATES FOR HAMILTON AT THE HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE:

APRIL 6 - JUNE 27, 2021

OCTOBER 12, 2021 - JANUARY 2, 2022

Due to other commitments at the theatre, there will be no performances between June 28 - October 11, 2021.

All patrons currently holding tickets for a performance between September 8, 2020 through February 28, 2021 will receive an email with specific information about ticket refunds and will also be given priority access to the newly announced performance dates in 2021.

Tickets for the newly announced performance dates will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10am PT.

