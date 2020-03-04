HAIRSPRAY Director Adam Shankman Will Helm HOCUS POCUS 2

Variety reports that Adam Shankman is set to direct a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" for Disney Plus. Shankman is best known for helming the critically-acclaimed "Hairspray" musical film adaptation.

Jen D'Angelo wrote the sequel. She's best known for her work on "Workaholics."

The original movie is a cult classic. "Hocus Pocus" stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. The stars are not currently attached to the project, but Disney hopes they will be involved.

"Hocus Pocus" followed three witch sisters who, after having been cursed since 1693 in Salem, are inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem. However, as the witches try to acclimate to the 20th Century, they discover - to their horror - that Halloween has become a holiday.

In addition to "Hairspray," Shankman directed "Step Up" and "A Walk to Remember." He also served as choreographer on "Catch Me If You Can," "The Wedding Planner," and the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie.

Watch Bette Midler perform "I Put a Spell on You" in the original "Hocus Pocus" here:

Read the original story on Variety.





