HADESTOWN to Open in Sydney, Australia in 2025

Hadestown will make its Australian premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney in February 2025.

Presented by Opera Australia and JONES Theatrical Group, Hadestown won eight Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2019, including Best Score and Best Director and is still playing five years later.

Originating as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theatre project, along with her artistic collaborator, Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown was transformed into a genre-defying musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the sweeping ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. The hit musical also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Opera Australia’s Artistic Director Jo Davies feels the time is right to introduce this dynamic production to Australians.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re able to bring this incredible new musical to Australia for the first time, and I’m sure it will be as adored here has it has been overseas, finding a whole new legion of fans. Creator and writer Anaïs Mitchell is just such an amazing talent, I’m very much looking forward to working with her and her team to realise this production here,' said Ms. Davies.

Suzanne Jones of JONES Theatrical Group said, “Hadestown is one Broadway musical experience you remember forever. It is magical, bold, exciting and full of love and promise. It transports the audience in a way that only great theatre can. JONES Theatrical Group is extremely excited to be bringing this incredible production to Australia with OA and can’t wait for Australians to embrace it just as audiences all over the world have.” Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience and invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Open call auditions for Hadestown roles will be held in Sydney on Saturday 15 June and in Melbourne on Sunday 16 June.

For further information and to register interest, please visit https://hadestown.com.au/opencall

For further information and to sign up to be the first to find out what is going down in Hadestown, visit www.hadestown.com.au

Photo credit: Marc Brenner