HADESTOWN Sheet Music Now Available

Hadestown sheet music is now officially available for purchase!

You can purchase the sheet music HERE!

Check out Sheet Music Direct's tweet below!

.@hadestown tops our list of most-requested sheet music, and it's easy to see why! We're very proud to bring you selections from @anaismitchell's eight-time Tony Award-winning musical.



Get the official @HalLeonardCorp sheet music today: https://t.co/pCedHAqZUg pic.twitter.com/68Bwl0hbOk - Sheet Music Direct (@SheetMusicDir) March 15, 2021

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.



Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.



Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.



Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.