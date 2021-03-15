Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN
HADESTOWN Sheet Music Now Available

This Tony-winning musical by Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Hadestown sheet music is now officially available for purchase!

You can purchase the sheet music HERE!

Check out Sheet Music Direct's tweet below!

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.

Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.

Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.

Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.


