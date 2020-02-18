Greenwich Village Orchestra Presents Bohemian Rhapsodies

The Greenwich Village Orchestra (GVO) presents Bohemian Rhapsodies, led by Music Director Barbara Yahr, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00pm at All Saints Church. The program presents a collection of famous rhapsodies, exploring the lives of composers from different eras through their personal experiences and cultural influences. The concert will feature Israeli pianist/presenter Astrith Baltsan, known for her beautiful musical skills and her innovative multimedia integration with classical music, aimed at reaching larger audiences. The concert opens with Franz Liszt's popular Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, followed by Sergei Rachmaninoff's inspired Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini. George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Georges Enescu's timeless Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 conclude the program.



"I am thrilled to invite a longtime friend and collaborator to join the GVO for an exciting and different program this March," said Music Director Barbara Yahr. "Astrith's unique concert-presentation style has won her great acclaim in Israel, the US, and around the world. She will intersperse musical observations and interesting anecdotes about these great composers with her beautiful interpretations. We are lucky to have caught her when she is stateside."



The GVO's current season will conclude with Stealing Fire on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 4:00pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space featuring Pittsburgh Symphony principal clarinet Michael Rusinek and bassoon Nancy Goeres in the NYC premiere of Jonathan Leshnoff's Double Concerto, co-commissioned by the GVO, and the US premiere of Clarice Assad's Saravá. The season also includes another chamber music concert at the Tenri Cultural Institute on April 19, 2020.



Tickets are available at gvo.org.





