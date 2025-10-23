Green Space TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND Return In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Green Space will present the next programs in its long-running dance series Take Root and Fertile Ground this November.

TAKE ROOT returns November 14 and 15 at 8 PM, featuring Hannah Louise Barnard & Emily Marie Pope with Mother Wound, and Jasmine Canziani / JasmineSaraChoreography with Subway Suite.

Mother Wound reads as a ceremonial ritual, depicting the umbilical cord as both a symbol of deep connection and suffocation. Set within a womb-like landscape, the work expands its imagery to explore humanity’s bond with nature, reframing ecological healing through the lens of the mother–daughter relationship.

Subway Suite explores the absurdity of social behavior on a New York City subway car. Through four playful vignettes, the piece blends contemporary dance, jazz, and theatrical movement to examine the unspoken rules that shape how we move through public space.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 17th season, supports mid-career dance artists with a platform for experimentation, pairing choreographers in split bills or full-length programs. The series provides Green Space’s stage, technical support, and marketing to nurture continued creative development.

FERTILE GROUND follows on Sunday, November 16 at 7 PM, showcasing works-in-progress by Abigail Nelson, Elisa Meyer, Hailey Offing, Heather Kroe, Lily Moreschi, and Verena Lee. The program includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by dancer and choreographer Chris Ferris.