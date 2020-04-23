Great Barrington Public Theater to Virtually Premiere New David Mamet Play and More
Great Barrington Public Theater today announced the April 27 release of a free online video program expressly created for theater lovers now taking the health advisory to stay safe at home. Bear Tales: Six Feet Together spotlights fresh work and stories from new and established voices. While primarily spotlighting the deep pool of talent residing in and around the Berkshires, it also includes a new one-woman play written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet, with the accomplished Rebecca Pidgeon taking the role of famed reporter, critic and bon vivant Dorothy Killgallen.
"With stay-at-home social distancing the temporary new normal, a core group of our artists stepped forward with the idea to write and self-record a series of brand new works expressly for these extraordinary days." Artistic Director Jim Frangione explains. "While our summer season remains in flux, for the last several weeks, we've been curating and creating boundary-pushing solo performances for video play." Deann Simmons Halper, Executive Director of the Public adds, "Despite the uncertain times, we want to continue to engage our audiences with new voices, daring work and compelling theater. Each performance is exceptional and shows the ability and power of individual expression." Frangione continues, "Many of these solo pieces were originally scheduled to premiere onstage for our Bear Tales Solo Performance Festival in late May, but will now be seen even sooner online. When we explained the project to David Mamet, he immediately expressed interest, and wrote and directed his wonderful take on Dorothy Killgallen."
The standalone, free online program showcases performers, playwrights and storytellers, including Alexandra Angeloch, Michael Brady, Will LeBow, Elizabeth Nelson, Aimee Doherty, Cindy Parrish, Jessica Provenz, Andy Reynolds, Anne Undeland, and an especially captivating marionette theater piece by film and theater designer, art director, illustrator Carl Sprague.
The full list of Bear Tales: Six Feet Together titles will be announced when the production is released on April 27, on the company website.
