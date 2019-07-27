Grassroots Homegrown Jazz Festival Raises Hudson Valley's Profile

August 8 - 11 is the 10th season for The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival. Arturo O'Farrill, Wallace Roney, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Dave Liebman, Buster Williams and Lenny White have appeared over the years. But the mission for this series is to raise the profile of the region's deep resource of talent deserving wider recognition.



Jazz reminds us that there are dedicated musicians whose names may not have graced the marquis and limelight, yet offer high quality art. Some have worked with Dave Holland, Miles Davis or Joe Lovano and others are your neighbor, shop owner or local venue performer. What they all have in common is a lifelong study and proficiency of this great music. The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival offers a majority of free performance in cafes, restaurants, parks, performing arts centers, libraries, farms and galleries. From a jazz brunch to a late-night show to an emerging young artist at a local winery.



21 shows in 14 towns in 4 days featuring 100+ musicians. From traditional to fusion, bop, improv, original music, latin jazz and several ensembles led by women vocalists. The festival is true to jazz and offers a high-level sampling of Hudson Valley's working talent.



Full details at www.hudsonvalleyjazzfest.org







