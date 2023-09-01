Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC

The production will be directed and choreographed by Eamon Foley.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC

Axelrod PAC will open its new season with Sunday in the Park with George in March 2024. The cast will be led by Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer. The production will be directed and choreographed by Eamon Foley.

Performances run March 8 – 24, 2024.

The first musical in the Axelrod’s Sondheim Centennial Project will be the Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George, written with James Lapine, regarded as one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. The 1984 musical, which originally starred Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, was inspired by the French pointillist painter Georges Seurat's painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The Broadway production was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Sondheim Centennial Project, curated by Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, will present one Sondheim musical each year until Stephen Sondheim’s 100th birthday anniversary in 2030, as well as concerts and showcases of living composers, to honor the master’s commitment to new voices and the future of musical theater.

Eamon Foley, who began his Broadway career in 13 The Musical, is one of Broadway’s up-and-coming director-choreographers, who frequently works alongside Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden. Foley’s strikingly new concept for Sunday revolves around the use of color, light and movement to invite the audience into George’s mind to better understand his creative process and his personal struggles. Celebrating “the art of making art,” we bring the colors on George’s pallet to life through dance and light, allowing the audience to live alongside the painter as he creates his masterpiece.

Cast Biographies

Graham Phillips is an American actor, writer, and director. Audiences will know Graham from his TV breakout role as Zach Florrick, the son in The Good Wife, opposite Julianna Margulies (as pictured). His extensive resume spans theater, television, and film. He was also featured as Nick St. Clair in Riverdale. Other notable credits include lead roles in Universal's The Pact,  Paramount's Staten Island Summer, Netflix's XOXO, and Goats, opposite David Duchovny. He has starred on Broadway in 13: The Musical and at the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera in The Little Prince. This past spring Graham debuted the title character in Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Sunday in the Park with George. 

Talia Suskauer recently completed her tenure as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. Other credits include: Be More Chill (Broadway and Off-Broadway), Wicked (National Tour - pictured). Regional: Gypsy (Louise), Little Women (Jo), The Secret Garden (Lily). Talia has performed at Carnegie Hall and recently made her solo debut at 54 Below.

Director/Choreographer Biography

Eamon Foley is the Artistic Director of Grind Arts Company, creating innovative musical theater productions on stage and on film. His career began at nine years old in the Broadway revival of Gypsy starring Bernadette Peters and continued in the original Broadway casts of Assassins, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 13! The Musical and Everyday Rapture.  As choreographer, he has collaborated with this year's Tony Award winner for best director Michael Arden on productions such as Merrily We Roll Along, Annie at the Hollywood Bowl, Guys and Dolls at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo, and many others. He has also choreographed for Tony Award winner David Cromer on Next to Normal and the short film Home. He is currently choreographing Ragtime in Tokyo at the Nissay Theater. During the pandemic, he created The Sondheim Series, which explores Stephen Sondheim's music through dance and cinematography and was featured on BroadwayHD. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BID Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Concert

On September 18, Broadway will unite for Broadway for Biden- a one-night-only concert fundraiser event for the re-election of President Joe Biden. We have the full concert line-up here!

2
Touring Physical Therapists Join IATSE Photo
Touring Physical Therapists Join IATSE

Eighteen performing arts physical therapists, athletic trainers, and massage therapists employed by NEURO TOUR on various live theatrical tours such as The Lion King, Wicked, and Moulin Rouge!, have voted to form a union with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

3
Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day Photo
Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day

It doesn't matter if you're shopping back to school or back to the office, the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop has major savings for you just in time for Labor Day Weekend!

4
Help Clean Up Our Streets at The Great Broadway Sweep 2023 Photo
Help Clean Up Our Streets at The Great Broadway Sweep 2023

The Sanitation Foundation is leading the biggest volunteer cleanup this city has ever seen, Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22. We have all the details on how you can take part!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole ScherzingerPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1st, 2023
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BIDEN ConcertLin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Concert
Touring Physical Therapists Join IATSETouring Physical Therapists Join IATSE

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You