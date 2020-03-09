Governors Island Unveils Free Programming For 2020 Public Season

The Trust for Governors Island (The Trust) announced today its lineup of free seasonal programming and exhibitions, presented by 30 organizations during Governors Island's 2020 public season. The historic former military houses in Nolan Park and Colonels Row will once again serve as venues for the programs, which will engage visitors of all ages with offerings that span visual and performing arts, environmental science, and culture. Outdoor programs on urban agriculture and environmental sustainability will also return on weekends at Governors Island's Urban Farm. Governors Island will be open to the public in 2020 from May 1 through November 1. More announcements on special events and other details about Governors Island's 2020 season will be made in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to announce another packed summer lineup this year, with a range of new events and old favorites designed to engage New Yorkers in all Governors Island has to offer," said Clare Newman President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "We're proud to celebrate New York City's diverse cultural community by hosting free programs from 30 organizations ranging from visual art presented by International Artists, hands-on activities for kids and discussions on pressing environmental issues. We invite everyone to visit and experience Governors Island's rich history, diverse ecology and stunning waterfront views-it's just a quick ferry ride away."

New programs coming to Governors Island this year include the inaugural Asia Society Triennial, titled We Do Not Dream Alone, which will debut in locations across New York City on June 5. On Governors Island, We Do Not Dream Alone will showcase works by 12 International Artists and collectives displayed in three historic buildings along Colonels Row, on view Wednesdays-Sundays through August 9. Other new programs in the historic houses include a showcase of architectural solutions to the challenges of climate change by the Pratt Institute School of Architecture; explorations of New York's linguistic diversity by the Endangered Language Alliance; traditional kimono exhibitions, workshops and live performances by Japan Performing Arts; a STEM-focused installation for all ages by Beam Center; works by students, faculty and alumni of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design examining human alterations to the environment; and visual arts exhibitions and residency programs for New York artists by Art Crawl Harlem, BronxArtSpace, and New York Art Residency and Studios (NARS) Foundation.

A diverse group of organizations will return to host programs on Governors Island this season, including the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), which will present works by dozens of artists across two Colonels Row houses; the Climate Museum's public exhibition on climate science and solutions; art exhibitions and residencies by the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA); showcases, talks and performances by Native artists with the American Indian Community House; the return of 4heads' Portal, the expansive annual art fair now in its 13th year; and many more.

Every year, the Trust invites organizations and non-profits operating in the fields of art, culture and education to propose seasonal public programs including exhibitions, residencies, workshops, performances, talks, screenings and more to be held in the Island's iconic houses. Governors Island provides a platform for organizations from New York and beyond to reach a diverse and growing audience of engaged visitors, where collaboration is encouraged between participating organizations and space is provided to presenters free of charge.

The Island's arts and culture program continues to grow in new ways each year. In September 2019, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council opened its expanded Arts Center at Governors Island, a 40,000 sq. ft. facility that houses galleries with exhibitions and free programs accessible to visitors in the public season as well as year-round studio space for 40 resident artists. The Arts Center will present its first full season of public programming in 2020 with more details to be announced soon.

Environmental science and urban agriculture programs return this year to the Urban Farm on Governors Island. Earth Matter NY, GrowNYC, The Honeybee Conservancy and Island Bee Project will continue their public programs where visitors can roll up their sleeves and dig into a wealth of topics related to the environment and sustainable agriculture in urban settings.

Programs in Nolan Park, Colonels Row and the Urban Farm will open to the public on weekends beginning in May and continuing through November 1, with additional public hours for some programs. Programs on Colonels Row will be presented in two sessions and will rotate in August. All are free and open to the public. Additional details on all indoor programs are available below.

In 2020, Governors Island will be open to the public daily from May 1 to November 1. The Island will be open 10AM-6PM on weekdays and 10AM-7PM on weekends. Additional details about the Island's 2020 season and special events will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.govisland.org.





