Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards

The 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards nominees include 214 theater artists across 32 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 35 companies. During the most recent season, which ran from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, Jeff Awards members attended 105 Equity productions. From these, 88 productions became “Jeff Recommended” and therefore eligible for award nominations.



The 55th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place October 2, 2023, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL. More details on the program will be announced soon.



Goodman Theatre garnered the most honors with 32 nominations from nine productions, two of which were co-productions with other companies, followed by Paramount Theatre (18), Mercury Theater Chicago (15), and a tie between Drury Lane Productions, Marriott Theatre and Teatro Vista (13). “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista drew the largest number of nominations for a single production (10). Among New Work, ten world premiere plays and two new musicals are in award consideration.

2023 EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES



Production - Play

“Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express” – Drury Lane Productions

“The Cherry Orchard” – Goodman Theatre

“A Christmas Carol” – Goodman Theatre

“Clyde's” – Goodman Theatre in association with Center Theatre Group

“The Comedy of Errors” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” – Northlight Theatre

“Swing State” – Goodman Theatre

“Toni Stone” – Goodman Theatre

Production - Play - Midsize





“And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” – First Folio Theatre

“Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

“The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

“Fences” – American Blues Theater

“Is God Is” – A Red Orchid Theatre

“Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

“The October Storm” – Raven Theatre

“Right to Be Forgotten” – Raven Theatre



Production – Musical – Large

“Cabaret” – Porchlight Music Theatre

“A Chorus Line” – Drury Lane Productions

“Damn Yankees” – Marriott Theatre

“Fun Home” – Paramount Theatre

“The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre

“Hello, Dolly!” – Marriott Theatre

“Into the Woods” – Paramount Theatre

“The Notebook” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

“Once” – Writers Theatre

“The Sound of Music” – Paramount Theatre

“The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre



Production – Musical – Midsize

“Big River” – Mercury Theater Chicago

“London Road” – Shattered Globe Theatre

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” – Mercury Theater Chicago



Ensemble – Play

“Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

“Fences” – American Blues Theater

“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

“Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” – Steep Theatre

“Toni Stone” – Goodman Theatre



Ensemble – Musical or Revue

“A Chorus Line” – Drury Lane Productions

“Don’t Quit Your Daydream” – The Second City

“The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre

“London Road” – Shattered Globe Theatre

“Once” – Writers Theatre

“The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre



New Work

Will Allan – “Campaigns, Inc.” – TimeLine Theatre Company

Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson – “The Notebook” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Rebecca Gilman – “Swing State” – Goodman Theatre

Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon – “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley “ –

Northlight Theatre

Lisa Langford – “How Blood Go” – Congo Square Theatre Company

Paloma Nozicka – “Enough to Let the Light In” – Teatro Vista

Marvin Quijada – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

Tuckie White – “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

WIll Wilhelm and Erin Murray – “Gender Play or What You Will” – About Face Theatre

LaDarrion Williams – “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” – TimeLine Theatre Company

Matthew C. Yee – “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Martin Yousif Zebari – “Layalina” – Goodman Theatre



Director - Play - Large

Robert Falls – "The Cherry Orchard" – Goodman Theatre

Robert Falls – "Swing State" – Goodman Theatre

Jessica Fisch – "Dear Jack, Dear Louise" – Northlight Theatre

Barbara Gaines – "The Comedy of Errors" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Henry Godinez – "Measure for Measure" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ron OJ Parson – "Toni Stone" – Goodman Theatre

Ron OJ Parson – "Trouble in Mind" – TimeLine Theatre Company



Director – Play – Midsize

Monty Cole – “Fences” – American Blues Theater

Sarah Gitenstein – “Right to Be Forgotten” – Raven Theatre

Marti Gobel – “Is God Is” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Azar Kazemi – “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

Malkia Stampley – “The October Storm” – Raven Theatre

L. Walter Stearns – “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

Georgette Verdin – “Enough to Let the Light In” – Teatro Vista



Director - Musical - Large

Jim Corti and Landree Fleming – "Fun Home" – Paramount Theatre

Mark J.P. Hood and Charles Newell – "The Gospel at Colonus" – Court Theatre

Denis Jones – "Hello, Dolly!" – Marriott Theatre

Des McAnuff – "The Who's Tommy" – Goodman Theatre

Katie Spelman – "Once" – Writers Theatre

Michael Weber – "Cabaret" – Porchlight Music Theatre



Director - Musical - Midsize

Christopher Chase Carter – "Big River" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Christopher Chase Carter – "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Elizabeth Margolius – "London Road" – Shattered Globe Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Terry Bell (Bashir) – "Routes" – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Kamal Angelo Bolden (Troy Maxson) – "Fences" – American Blues Theater

Tracey N. Bonner (Toni Stone) – "Toni Stone" – Goodman Theatre

Shanésia Davis (Rose) – "Fences" – American Blues Theater

Mary Beth Fisher (Peg) – "Swing State" – Goodman Theatre

Kevin Gudahl (Lord Brian Halifax/Dromio of Ephesus) – "The Comedy of Errors" –

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Rob Lindley (Andy Warhol) – "Andy Warhol in Iran" – Northlight Theatre

Sarah Price (Louise) – "Dear Jack, Dear Louise" – Northlight Theatre

Marvin Quijada (Actor) – "The Dream King" – Teatro Vista

Shariba Rivers (Mrs. Elkins) – "The October Storm" – Raven Theatre

Shariba Rivers (Wiletta Mayer) – "Trouble in Mind" – TimeLine Theatre Company

Larry Yando (Ebenezer Scrooge) – "A Christmas Carol" – Goodman Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role – Musical

Curtis Bannister (Jim) – "Big River" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy) – "The Who's Tommy" – Goodman Theatre

Ben Dow (Buddy) – "Elf The Musical" – Drury Lane Productions

Alexander Gemignani (Edward Bloom) – "Big Fish" – Marriott Theatre

Heidi Kettenring (Dolly Levi) – "Hello, Dolly!" – Marriott Theatre

Kieran McCabe (Buddy Holly) – "Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story" – Marriott Theatre

Andrew Mueller (Ernest Shackleton) – "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me" – Porchlight Music Theatre

Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Oedipus) – "The Gospel at Colonus" – Court Theatre

Stephen Schellhardt (Bruce Bechdel) – "Fun Home" – Paramount Theatre

Erica Stephan (Sally Bowles) – "Cabaret" – Porchlight Music Theatre



Solo Performance

Alexis J. Roston (Billie Holiday) – "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Antonio Edwards Suarez (Antonio) – "Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son" – Goodman Theatre

WIll Wilhelm (Will) – "Gender Play or What You Will" – About Face Theatre



Performer in a Revue

Felicia P. Fields (Performer) – “Pearl's Rollin' With the Blues” – Writers Theatre

Evan Mills (Performer) – “Don't Quit Your Daydream” – The Second City



Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

Karen Aldridge (She) – "Is God Is" – A Red Orchid Theatre

Andrew Behling (Charlie Doyle) – "And Neither Have I Wings to Fly" – First Folio Theatre

Janet Ulrich Brooks (Helen Hubbard) – "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" –

Drury Lane Productions

Brianna Buckley (Gayle/Young Chipper Ambitious Black Woman) – "the ripple, the wave that carried me home" – Goodman Theatre in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Meighan Gerachis (Aunt Weezie) – "Motherhouse" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Francis Guinan (Firs) – "The Cherry Orchard" – Goodman Theatre

Chiké Johnson (Galileo) – "Galileo's Daughter" – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Felisha D. McNeal (Lucille) – "The October Storm" – Raven Theatre

Jon Hudson Odom (Millie) – "Toni Stone" – Goodman Theatre

Jazzma Pryor (Lillian) – "Stew" – Shattered Globe Theatre

Nick Sandys (Eustace Bassington-Bassington ) – "Jeeves Intervenes" – First Folio Theatre



Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

Sean Fortunato (Applegate) – "Damn Yankees" – Marriott Theatre

Veronica Garza (Rosalie Mullins) – "School of Rock" – Paramount Theatre

Alex Goodrich (Cornelius Hackl) – "Hello, Dolly!" – Marriott Theatre

Stanley Wayne Mathis (Harold Logan) – "Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical" – The Hard Kill LLC

Susan Moniz (Mother Abbess) – "The Sound of Music" – Paramount Theatre

Mary Robin Roth (Fräulein Schneider) – "Cabaret" – Porchlight Music Theatre

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Curtis Taylor, Jr.) – "Dreamgirls" – Paramount Theatre

Elizabeth Stenholt (Medium Alison) – "Fun Home" – Paramount Theatre

Gregory Stewart, Jr. (Philip Bailey) – "Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire" –

Black Ensemble Theater

Joy Woods (Middle Allie) – "The Notebook" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Scenic Design – Large

Andrew Boyce – "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" – Drury Lane Productions

casaboyce – "Layalina" – Goodman Theatre

John Culbert – "Arsenic and Old Lace" – Court Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec – "Into the Woods" – Paramount Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec – "The Sound of Music" – Paramount Theatre

Collette Pollard – "The Garbologists" – Northlight Theatre



Scenic Design – Midsize

Bob Knuth – “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

Jack Magaw – “Andy Warhol’s Tomato” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Angela Weber Miller – “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” – First Folio Theatre

Angela Weber Miller – “Jeeves Intervenes” – First Folio Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols – “Anna in the Tropics” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Joe Schermoly – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista



Costume Design - Large

Raquel Adorno – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley " – Northlight Theatre

Raquel Adorno – "Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical" – The Hard Kill LLC

Theresa Ham – "Hello, Dolly!" – Marriott Theatre

Izumi Inaba – "The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington" – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Samantha C. Jones – "Dreamgirls" – Paramount Theatre

Ana Kuzmanic – "The Cherry Orchard" – Goodman Theatre

Bill Morey – "Cabaret" – Porchlight Music Theatre



Costume Design - Midsize

Gregory Graham – "Anna in the Tropics" – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Marquecia Jordan – "Big River" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Marquecia Jordan – "Clue" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Robert Kuhn – "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" – Mercury Theater Chicago

Caitlin McLeod – "The Dream King" – Teatro Vista

Alexia Rutherford – "The October Storm" – Raven Theatre



Sound Design - Large

Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin – “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express” – Drury Lane Productions

Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter – “Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol” – Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Ray Nardelli – “The 39 Steps” – Drury Lane Productions

Gareth Owen – “The Who's Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

André Pluess – “Toni Stone” – Goodman Theatre

Adam Rosenthal – “The Sound of Music” – Paramount Theatre

Richard Woodbury – “The Cherry Orchard” – Goodman Theatre



Sound Design - Midsize

Matthew Chapman – "The Dream King" – Teatro Vista

Victoria Deiorio – "Motherhouse" – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Willow James – "How Blood Go" – Congo Square Theatre Company

Stefanie M. Senior – "Enough to Let the Light In" – Teatro Vista

Kurt Snieckus – "Clue" – Mercury Theater Chicago



Lighting Design - Large

Yael Lubetzky – "Once" – Writers Theatre

Julie Mack – "A Chorus Line" – Drury Lane Productions

José Santiago – "Into the Woods" – Paramount Theatre

Ben Stanton – "The Notebook" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Amanda Zieve – "The Who's Tommy" – Goodman Theatre



Lighting Design - Midsize

Conchita Avitia – "The Dream King" – Teatro Vista

Jared Gooding – "Fences" – American Blues Theater

Gabrielle Strong – "Gender Play or What You Will" – About Face Theatre

Eric Watkins – "Routes" – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Levi Wilkins – "Is God Is" – A Red Orchid Theatre



Choreography

Brenda Didier – "Cabaret" – Porchlight Music Theatre

Edgar Godineaux – "Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical" – The Hard Kill LLC

Tyler Hanes – "Damn Yankees" – Marriott Theatre

Denis Jones – "Hello, Dolly!" – Marriott Theatre

Lorin Latarro – "The Who's Tommy" – Goodman Theatre

Paul Stancato – "Grease" – Drury Lane Productions



Original Music in a Play

Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliot Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell – "The Dream King" – Teatro Vista

Orbert Davis and Jorge Amado Molina – "Measure for Measure" – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin – "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" –

Drury Lane Productions

Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter – "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol" – Writers Theatre and

Manual Cinema

Christopher Kriz – "Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley " – Northlight Theatre



Music Direction

Carolyn Brady – "A Chorus Line" – Drury Lane Productions

Kory Danielson – "Fun Home" – Paramount Theatre

Kory Danielson – "The Sound of Music" – Paramount Theatre

Matt Deitchman – "Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story" – Marriott Theatre

Matt Deitchman – "Once" – Writers Theatre

Rick Fox – "The Who's Tommy" – Goodman Theatre

Mark J.P. Hood – "The Gospel at Colonus" – Court Theatre

Ryan T. Nelson – "Hello, Dolly!" – Marriott Theatre

Robert Reddrick – "Blue Heaven" – Black Ensemble Theater

Robert Reddrick – "Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire" – Black Ensemble Theater



Projection Design

John Boesche – "Galileo's Daughter" – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Anthony Churchill – "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" – Drury Lane Productions

Reese Craig and Liviu Pasare – "Right to Be Forgotten" – Raven Theatre

Smooch Medina – "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me" – Porchlight Music Theatre

Peter Nigrini – "The Who's Tommy" – Goodman Theatre

Mike Tutaj – "Andy Warhol in Iran" – Northlight Theatre



Artistic Specialization

Drew Dir – Puppet Design – "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol" – Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Drew Dir – Storyboards – "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol" – Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Rueben D. Echoles – Wig, Hair and Makeup Design – "Dreamgirls" – Paramount Theatre

Jyrieka Guest – Fight Choreography – "Is God Is" – A Red Orchid Theatre

Amanda Hermann and Yu Shibagaki – Properties Design – "Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon" –

Lookingglass Theatre Company

Cookie Jordan – Hair and Wig Design – "the ripple, the wave that carried me home" –

Goodman Theatre in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Ian Merritt – Cinematography – "The Christians" – Citadel Theatre

Jesse Mooney-Bullock – Puppet Design – "Into the Woods" – Paramount Theatre

Mike Oleon – Puppet Design – "The Dream King" – Teatro Vista

Keith Ryan – Wig Design – "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" – Mercury Theater Chicago



Short Run - Production

"The Island" – Court Theatre



Short Run - Performer

Kelly Anne Clark (The Actor) – "Being Seen" – RG Productions

Ronald L. Conner (Winston) – "The Island" – Court Theatre

Kai A. Ealy (John) – "The Island" – Court Theatre

MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

By Theater Company

Goodman Theatre 32 2 in association with other companies

Paramount Theatre 18

Mercury Theater Chicago 15

Drury Lane Productions 13

Marriott Theatre 13

Teatro Vista 13

Writers Theatre 10 4 with Manual Cinema

Chicago Shakespeare Theater 9

Court Theatre 9

Northlight Theatre 9

Porchlight Music Theatre 8

Raven Theatre 8

American Blues Theater 6

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble 6

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 6

First Folio Theatre 5

A Red Orchid Theatre 5

Shattered Globe Theatre 4

TimeLine Theatre Company 4

About Face Theatre 3

Black Ensemble Theater 3

The Hard Kill LLC 3

Congo Square Theatre Company 2

Lookingglass Theatre Company 2

The Second City 2

Steppenwolf Theatre Company 2



By Production

“The Dream King” 10

“The Who’s Tommy” 9

“Hello, Dolly!” 7

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” 6

“Cabaret” 6

“Clue” 6

“Fences” 6

“Motherhouse” 6

“Toni Stone” 6

“The Cherry Orchard” 5

“Fun Home” 5

“Is God Is” 5

“The Gospel at Colonus” 5

“The October Storm” 5

“Once” 5

“The Sound of Music” 5

“Big River” 4

“A Chorus Line” 4

“Into the Woods” 4

“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” 4

“The Notebook” 4

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” 4

“Swing State” 4

“And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” 3

“The Comedy of Errors” 3

“Damn Yankees” 3

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” 3

“Dreamgirls” 3

“Enough to Let the Light In” 3

“Gender Play or What You Will” 3

“Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” 3

“The Island” 3

“London Road” 3

“Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” 3

“Right to Be Forgotten” 3

“Andy Warhol in Iran” 2

“Anna in the Tropics” 2

“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” 2

“A Christmas Carol” 2

“Don’t Quit Your Daydream” 2

“Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” 2

“Galileo’s Daughter” 2

“How Blood Go” 2

“Jeeves Intervenes” 2

“Layalina” 2

“Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” 2

“Measure for Measure” 2

“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of

Miz Martha Washington” 2

“Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire” 2

“the ripple, the wave that carried me home” 2

“Routes” 2

“Trouble in Mind” 2



By Individual

Marvin Quijada 3 1 with Matthew Chapman, Elliot Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell

Raquel Adorno 2

Christopher Chase Carter 2

Matthew Chapman 2 1 with Marvin Quijada, Elliot Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell

Kory Danielson 2

Matt Deitchman 2

Drew Dir 2

Robert Falls 2

Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin 2

Mark J.P. Hood 2 1 with Charles Newell

Denis Jones 2

Marquecia Jordan 2

Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter 2

Jeffrey D. Kmiec 2

Angela Weber Miller 2

Ron OJ Parson 2

Robert Reddrick 2

Shariba Rivers 2

WIll Wilhelm 2 1 with Erin Murray

