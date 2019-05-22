Glenda Jackson And More Honored At The 2019 Lilly Awards

The 10th Annual Lilly Awards, honoring women in the American theatre, took place on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, at the Minetta Lane Theatre. The event was hosted by Obie and Drama Desk winner, Mia Barron, and star of Broadway's Come From Away, Jenn Colella.

The evening began with a surprise performance from The Resistance Revival Chorus, who were hidden in the audience and rose to sing and distribute lilies to the crowd, who were already holding 400 red and white pom poms to cheer the winners with.

Honorees this year included LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Glenda Jackson, Gretchen Cryer, Nancy Ford, and Julia Cho.

Oliver Butler was crowned Miss Lilly. Jayne Houdyshell delivered a thank you note from Glenda Jackson, and was then surprised by Laurie Metcalf, who presented Jayne with her own award for 20 years of working in regional theater and her constant lending of her talent to new plays. Connie Congdon was also surprised when, after presenting at award to her former student Julia Cho, Julia, joined by Associate Artistic Director of Atlantic Theatre Annie MacRae, turned around and awarded Connie, their teacher.

The women of Hurricane Diane channeled their former roles to honor its author, Madeleine George, with the $25,000 Stacey Mindich Award. And George C. Wolfe performed a moving tribute to La Tanya Richardson before presenting her with "The Badass Saint of Theater Lilly Award." And Oliver Butler, director of What the Constitution Means to Me, was crowned Miss Lilly by his former babysitter, Jessica Hecht, his fiancé Gennifer Flowers of Soho Rep, and his collaborators Rachel Hauck and Hannah Bos.

As always, The Lilly Awards celebrates emerging voices and talents, who receive scholarships and mentorship to support their careers. The other winners were; Masi Asare (The Stacey Mindich $25,000 'Go Write a Musical' Award), Eliana Pipes (The Leah Ryan's Prize), Dawn Landes (The Williamstown Theater Festival Commission), You-Shin Chen (The Daryl Roth Creative Spirit Apprenticeship Award in design, $10,000) Victoria Davidjohn (The $15,000 New York Women's Foundation Director Apprenticeship), and Jasmine Lesane and Taylor Lilly were given the new The Daryl Roth/ Atlantic Theatre Technical Apprenticeships.

Other presenters include Mandy Greenfield, Lear deBessonet, Austin Pendleton, Daryl Roth, Jennifer Krasinski, Jessica Hecht, Hannah Bos, and Rachel Hauck. There was a performance honoring Liz Swados by Shaina Taub. And Marsha Norman led 400 audience members, who were holding 400 red and white pom poms, in cheers for all that The Lillys have accomplished in ten years; childcare funds, The Family Residency at Space on Ryder Farm, The Count, the coming Lorraine Hansberry statue, and the coming online magazine 3Views on Theater.

The Lillys began in the Spring of 2010 to honor the work of women in the American theater. Founded by Julia Jordan, Marsha Norman, and Theresa Rebeck, the organization is named for Lillian Hellman, a pioneering American playwright who famously said "You need to write like the devil and act like one when necessary."

For more information and to make a donation, visit the-lillys.org.





