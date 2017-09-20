Get Your Golden Ticket! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Announces New Block of Tickets On Sale Through September 2018

Producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling) announced today a new block of tickets on sale for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory through Sunday, September 2, 2018. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning today at 12pm EST, and will available at www.CharlieOnBroadway.com or www.Ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929).

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music byGrammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

The company of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is led by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) in a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket, with Yesenia Ayala (Broadway Debut), Darius Barnes (Cinderella), Colin Bradbury (Come Fly Away), Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys), Ryan Breslin (Newsies), Kristy Cates (Finding Neverland), Madeleine Doherty (The Producers), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Talya Groves (Motown), Cory Lingner (On The Town), Elliott Mattox (Broadway Debut), Monette McKay (Memphis), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland), Katie Webber (Wicked), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof), Robin Masella (Cats), Kristin Piro (An American In Paris), Amy Quanbeck (Broadway Debut), Michael Williams (On The Town), and Mikey Winslow (On The Town).

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, projection design by Jeff Sugg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music direction and supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Broadway's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before-get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The Broadway production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

Masterworks Broadway released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory digitally on Friday, June 2, 2017 and the physical album was released in-stores Friday, June 23, 2017. The album is produced by Scott Riesett ("Hairspray LIVE!," "Grease LIVE!," Catch Me If You Can) and is available via Amazon now.

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch a National Tour in September 2018 and is currently holding dates into the summer of 2020.

The Broadway performance schedule for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is as follows: Monday and Tuesday at 7pm, Friday and Saturdayat 8pm, and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 1pm, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. Beginning Monday, March 26, 2018 the performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 1pm, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. Beginning Monday, May 14, 2018 the performance schedule will be as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pmand Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Thursday at 1pm, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Beginning Monday, June 4, 2018 the performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 1pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1pm. Beginning Monday, June 11, 2018, the performance scheudle will be as follows: Tuesday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 1pm and Saturday at 2pm. Beginning Monday, June 18, 2018 the performance schedule is as follows: Monday and Tuesday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 1pm, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. Beginning Monday, August 20 the playing schedule will be as follows: Tuesdayand Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. Please Note: There will be no performances on Tuesday, October 31, Sunday, November 26 at 6:30pm, Sunday, December 24, Sunday, December 31, Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 6:30pm and Wednesday, July 4. There will be added performances on Thursday, November 2 at 7pm, Friday, November 24 at 2pm, Thursday, December 21 at 7pm, Wednesday, December 27 at 8pm, Thursday, December 28 at 7pm, Friday, December 29 at 2pm, Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7pm and Thursday, July 5 at 7pm.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory range from $69 - $160, and are available at www.Ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). A limited number of $40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

