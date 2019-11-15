Get A Look Inside Rehearsals For The Broadway Revival of WEST SIDE STORY
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove. Get ready to see the Jets and the Sharks hit the stage with a peek inside the rehearsal room with cast members including Yesenia Ayala, Ben Cook, Kevin Csolak and more. Check out the photos below!
Preparations. WEST SIDE STORY begins previews December 10. Tickets on sale now at the link in bio. Photography by @devinalberda. #WestSideStoryBroadway
A post shared by West Side Story on Broadway (@westsidestorybway) on Nov 15, 2019 at 11:43am PST
In rehearsals. WEST SIDE STORY begins previews December 10. Opens on Broadway February 6, 2020. Tickets on sale now at the link in bio. Photography by @devinalberda. #WestSideStoryBroadway
A post shared by West Side Story on Broadway (@westsidestorybway) on Nov 7, 2019 at 11:35am PST
The Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim masterwork, West Side Story, returns to Broadway in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.
The production will star Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Also leading the cast will be Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo. Both Cook and Ayala are set to appear in the Stephen Spielberg-directed West Side Story film as well.
The company will also include Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, and an ensemble including Alexa De Barr, Israel Del Rosario, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.
