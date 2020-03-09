Get $39 Tickets to PLAZA SUITE on Broadway with TodayTix!

Real-life husband and wife Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are back onstage together for the first time onstage in 20 years with Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," and we've got exclusive $39 tickets to see the show in New York.

Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the production starts performances on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on March 13, and you can enter the Lottery for your chance to win $39 tickets to the show.

Each performance day, the Lottery will open for entries at midnight and close four hours before show time. If selected, winners will have 45 minutes to claim and pay for tickets.

Enter the Lottery for your chance to win $39 tickets.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You