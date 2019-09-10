Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose & More Will Perform at Elsie Fest This October

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Elsie Fest, New York City's first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen, will return for its 5th year this fall in Centra Park!

Joining the line-up for the October 5th event are Criss, Michael Feinstein, Anais Mitchell, Gavin Creel, and Ariana DeBose, with performances from the casts of Jagged Little Pill, A Very Potter Musical, and R&H Goes Pop.

Elsie Fest is Broadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Enjoy a glass of wine and singalong with your favorite performers as pop stars sing their favorite showtunes, and Broadway stars sing their favorite pop songs.

Some of our past performers have included Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening) Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Across The Universe), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), Aaron Tveit (Grease: Live, Next To Normal), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) , Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables) Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Les Miserables) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The Lion King), Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Julie James (Sirius XM), and Seth Rudetsky (Sirius XM). Past festivals have been held at Central Park SummerStage, Pier 97, and the Ford Amphitheater on Coney Island.





