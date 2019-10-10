Gallery @ The Factory Presents NO EXIT

'No Exit', a maze built around a photo installation of exit signs, seeks to raise awareness of the difficulties and resilience that can merge in the aftermath of trauma. The centerline of the maze is made up of window-like frames of images of exit signs, allowing the participant to see a clear path out, but walls built from black voile prevent a direct escape.

The exhibit is a visual and interactive metaphor of the experiences associated with hypervigilance, anxiety, and post-traumatic growth. It is also a commentary on how challenging it can be to change learned behavior, especially in a culture focused on quick fixes. In our instant-gratification world, this project is a reminder that true change and healing is a long, patient process, but that the journey itself is instructive.

A panel about PTSD and post-traumatic growth featuring TK and TK will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, and the images within the installation will be auctioned off at that time to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The show is curated by Richard Mazda at LIC Arts Open and installed at The Factory, a building built in 1926 and originally used by Macy's as a furniture warehouse. LIC Arts Open is a platform to keep the cultural art scene of Long Island City alive and active.

The artist, Kate Bubacz, is the photo director for BuzzFeed News. This is her first public art installation.

GALLERY ONE is one of two galleries at The Factory that were founded and programmed by LIC Arts Open. Many thanks to The Factory LIC and the Atlas Capital Group for providing the space.

l





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You