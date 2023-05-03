Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Galeca: The Society Of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Announces Inaugural Dorian Theater Awards

The voting period this year is Monday, May 22, 2023 to Monday, May 29, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced it is expanding its mission to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, across a variety of inaugural categories, beginning with the current 2022-2023 theater season.

Like GALECA's Dorian film and TV honors, the Dorian Theater Awards will celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. While GALECA counts over 460 members in all, the organization's new theater wing includes 31 stage critics and/or journalists who regularly cover NYC theater for notable media outlets. The wing's charter voting members are listed below.

"The 2022-2023 theater season features a bold crop of plays and musicals which empower all kinds of audience members, no matter their identity," said Gold Derby contributor Sam Eckmann, who with Merryn Johns, editor-in-chief of the website QueerForty, co-chairs the new wing. "As the industry continues to elevate diversity and queerness, I can think of no better time to expand the Dorian Awards to the stage. The LGBTQ community has long been a champion of the theater, and we will have plenty to cheer about this Pride Month as we celebrate the best that Broadway and Off-Broadway has to offer."

One winner and two finalists will be selected per category. In the future, the wing may expand to a more traditional nominations/winners timeline.

The voting period this year is Monday, May 22, 2023 to Monday, May 29, 2023. Winners and finalists will be announced on June 1, 2023, in time for Pride Month.

Dorian Theater Awards inaugural categories:

Outstanding Broadway Musical
Outstanding Broadway Play
Outstanding Broadway Revival of a Musical
Outstanding Broadway Revival of a Play
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play
Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production
Outstanding Broadway Ensemble
The Broadway Showstopper Award
(To a standout production number or scene)
LGBTQIA+ Theater Trailblazer Award
Outstanding Off-Broadway Production
Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance

GALECA theater wing members, 2022-23:

Merryn Johns (co-chair), Queer Forty
Sam Eckmann (co-chair), Gold Derby
Marshall Heyman (Broadway lead), Town and Country,
Cary Wong (Off-Broadway lead), Film Score Monthly Online, etc.
Frank J. Avella (Industry Liaison), Edge Media Network, Awards Daily
Kerensa Cadenas, GQ, etc.
Chris Carpenter, Rage magazine, etc.
Murtada Elfadl, The A.V. Club, etc.
Adam Feldman, Time Out
Brian Herrera, StinkyLulu Says podcast
James Kleinmann, The Queer Review
Naveen Kumar, Variety, etc.
Stacy Lambe, ET Online
Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour, etc.
Soraya McDonald, Andscape
Charles O'Keefe, E! News
Dan Meyer, Theatrely
Abby Monteil, them, etc.
Michael Musto, The Village Voice, etc.
Louis Peitzman, High Drama newsletter (Substack), etc.
Juan Michael Porter II, The Body, TDF Stages
Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely
Mathew Rodriguez, them
Nathaniel Rogers, The Film Experience
Gillian Russo, New York Theater Guide
Michael Schulman, The New Yorker
Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast
Kyle Turner, Slant, etc.
Lindsey Weber, Not Broadway newsletter (Substack), etc.
Abbey White, Variety
Curtis Wong, HuffPost



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Related Stories
Video: PARADE Performs at the Future of Everything Festival Photo
Video: PARADE Performs at the Future of Everything Festival
Following the conversation with the creative team behind Broadway musical ‘Parade,’ Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons performed “A Rumblin’ and a Rollin” at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival. Check out the video here!
Cast and Creative Team Revealed for EVITA at The REV Theatre Company Photo
Cast and Creative Team Revealed for EVITA at The REV Theatre Company
The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first production of its 65th Anniversary Season – Evita.
Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Photo
Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN
All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. 
Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts May 12-21, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman TheatreAdam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman Theatre
May 3, 2023

This summer, Chicago will be first to experience a reimagined production of The Who's Tommy when the original creators reunite at Goodman Theatre. Tony Award winners Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, nearly 30 years after their epic pop-culture musical theater sensation first bowed on Broadway, have reconvened to tell the story of Tommy Walker for 2023 audiences.
Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplacePhotos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
May 3, 2023

All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. 
Wake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett SherWake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett Sher
May 3, 2023

Top stories: Check out the full list of Tony Award nominations, Bob Fosse's Dancin' will close this month, plus check out an exclusive video message from Bartlett Sher in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!
May 2, 2023

Before the show tonight, the cast and creative team of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window celebrated their Best Revival Tony Nomination, as well as the Featured Actress Nod for Miriam Silverman. Go behind the scenes with photos from inside their celebration!
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This MonthBOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
May 2, 2023

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ has announced its closing date.
share