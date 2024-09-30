GYPSY Starring Audra McDonald Reveals Full Broadway Cast

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

The full cast has been announced to join Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, and more in the upcoming Broadway revival of GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe.

Joining six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson(Dainty June), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa) and Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra) will be Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Denae Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa). The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Majo Rivero, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Silcott, Jayden Theophile, and Jordan Wynn. Additional standby and understudy casting to be announced.

GYPSY is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.

GYPSY performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) and the show will officially open on Thursday, December 19, 2024.