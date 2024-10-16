GYPSY Casts Rescue Dogs in the Role of 'Chowsie'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway revival of Gypsy has announced the furry friends who will be taking the stage in the role of 'Chowsie'. Tana June and Indy, two rescues from Homeward Bound in Elkhart, Indiana. Tana June will play the role, with Indy understudying.

Tana June caught the acting bug while in foster care when she played Toto in a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz and has been begging for more stage time ever since. Animal director, trainer, and Tony Award honoree William Berloni was impressed by Tana June and Indy’s resumes, headshots, and tail-shots, bringing them across the country to make their Broadway debuts in GYPSY.

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie),Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (Dainty June), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra), Jacob Ming-Trent(Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Denae Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa). The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Thomas Silcott, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Natalie Wachen, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.

GYPSY performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) and the show will officially open on Thursday, December 19, 2024.