GYPSY Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Illness in the Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight's (December 23, at 7pm) performance of Gypsy on Broadway starring Audra McDonald and more has been cancelled due to illness in the company. The next performance of Gypsy will take place on Christmas, December 25 at 7pm.

The production took to Instagram to share, "Due to multiple illnesses within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets.” See the full post below.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald takes on the role of a lifetime, playing 'Mama' Rose Hovick in the classic musical, Gypsy, opening tonight at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre. Read the reviews!

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.