GREYZONE Stars In the New York Premiere of ASSEMBLY

Lindy Fines, Choreographer/Artistic Director of GREYZONE, announces the New York premiere of ASSEMBLY, an insightful evening length work by Lindy Fines in collaboration with composer Sivan Jacobovitz, costume designers House of 950 and Victoria Yee Howe, and the five performing dancers. Together they generate a world where the arts intertwine, all actively inspiring the other.

Performances are June 10 & 11 at the Paul Taylor Studio, 551 Grand Street.

ASSEMBLY received its world premiere at the Oklahoma International Dance Festival, where GREYZONE was the Festival's inaugural Artist-in-Residence. Critic Anna Holloway, reviewing in The Oklahoman, found that the "five dancers and a layered soundscape...build, unbuild and rebuild a series of sculptural images. Choreographer Lindy Fines uses a spectrum of movement vocabularies that range from pedestrian to doll-like to balletic." (August 6, 2021)

The creation of ASSEMBLY was supported in part by the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts (Emergency Grant & COVID-19 Fund), New Music USA, the Mayer Foundation, the Tucker Family Foundation, The Croft Residency, the Oklahoma International Dance Festival, a GALLIM Moving Women Residency, and individual donors.

Learn more at www.grey-zone.com.





