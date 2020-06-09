GREASE Sing-A-Long Garners 3.9 Million Viewers; Beat by CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD in its Timeslot

CBS aired its sing-a-long of Grease on Sunday night, a replacement for the annual Tony Awards, which were cancelled this year due to the health crisis.

According to Variety, the program garnered 3.9 million viewers, and a 0.5 rating. In the 8pm timeslot, it was beaten by CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC, which had 5.7 million viewers, and a 0.9 rating. The game show received 1 million more viewers for this episode than for its season premiere, marking its largest audience since last year.

In comparison, last year's Tony Awards garnered around 5.5 million viewers, a dip from 2018's 6.32 million. In 2017, the ceremony was viewed by 6.05 million people.

Read the original story on Variety.

The Grease sing-a-long aired as part of CBS's Sunday Night Movies franchise, and featured sing-along lyrics for all the songs including "You're THE ONE That I Want," "Summer Nights" and "Greased Lightning".

GREASE follows the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the NEW GIRL in town, and Danny Zuko, the school's coolest greaser, who have a secret romance over summer break away from school. However, when the pair find themselves face to face upon returning to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social circles of Rydell High School and reignite her summer romance, but bad boy Danny is more concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.

