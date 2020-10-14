GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Series Moves to Paramount Plus

An hour-long musical comedy about how the infamous Pink Ladies began.

Paramount Plus has picked up the upcoming "Grease" spinoff series from HBO Max.

"Rise of the Pink Ladies," which, according to Variety, was given a series order yesterday, is an hour-long musical comedy about how the infamous Pink Ladies began and how the reverence, fear, and moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever.

Annabel Oakes created the series.

The series will feature new songs, with Paramount Plus hoping to make a deal with the original creators to include music from the 1978 musical film.

The film adaptation was released in 1978, six years after GREASE made it's New York debut. The movie starred John Travolta, who played Doody during the show's Broadway run, and Olivia Newton-John. The casting of Olivia Newton-John, an Australian, lead to a change in the character from American Sandy Dumbrowski, to Sandy Olson, an Australian on holiday who moves to America with her family. GREASE was the biggest box office hit of 1978, and it's soundtrack was the second-best selling album in the United States that year.

Listen to "Summer Nights" here:

