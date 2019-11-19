GRAMMYS: Who Will Be Nominated for Best Musical Theater Album?

Tomorrow morning The Recording Academy® will announce nominees for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, beginning at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET. Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan and chair of the board of trustees Harvey Mason Jr. will announce the nominees in select categories in a live-streamed press conference at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. CBS host Gayle King will be joined by 2020 Grammys host Alicia Keys in a simulcast sharing the additional categories on CBS This Morning.

Theater fans will be anticipating to see who is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

Hadestown, which was the Tony award winner for Best Musical this year, is the front-runner, as the last two Tony winners for best musical, The Band's Visit and Dear Evan Hansen, both won in this category.

However there are many other eligible productions that have a chance at the coveted award. Fellow Best Musical Tony nominees Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Prom: A New Musical, and Tootsie all have a shot at securing a spot. The 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical Oklahoma! and Best Revival nominee Kiss Me Kate! are also in the running.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which will be eligible at the 2020 Tony Awards, is also eligible for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Other eligible shows include Be More Chill, Rent Live, The Cher Show, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Head Over Heels, Alice by Heart, All About Eve and The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-In Four Contemporary Suites.

Find out tomorrow morning which productions receive nominations and check back here to see the list of nominees as soon as they are announced!





