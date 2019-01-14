GLORIA: A LIFE Reschedules January 19 Matinee To Join The Women's March
Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, The Normal Heart, Indecent) announced today that Gloria: A Life has rescheduled its Saturday, January 19 matinee performance in order for the company to join the Women's March on NYC. A performance has been added on Sunday, January 20 at 7pm. The production will perform as scheduled at 8pm on Saturday, January 19.
"Marches, demonstrations and protests for equality and civil rights are woven into the fabric of Gloria Steinem's story, and are vital to the story we tell every night at GLORIA: A Life," Daryl Roth commented. "We want our cast and company to have the opportunity to join the March for equality on January 19."
GLORIA: A Life is written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say) and is directed by visionary Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). The production opened October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Union Square (101 East 15th Street at Park Avenue South) and has been extended through March 31, 2019.
GLORIA: A Life brings us a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time. Five decades after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice for equality and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's life's work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can. The first act is her story; the second is our own.
Act One focuses on Ms. Steinem's personal life and activism, and Act Two is a Talking Circle in which the audience is invited to carry the themes of the play into a conversation of their own.
The production recently announced that Patricia Kalember ("Power," "Sisters," "thirtysomething") will put on the aviator glasses of iconic activist Gloria Steinem in Gloria: A Life beginning Tuesday, January 29. Christine Lahti will play her final performance as Gloria on January 27.
The cast also features Brittany K. Allen, Joanna Glushak, Fedna Jacquet, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Patrena Murray, DeLanna Studi, and Liz Wisan.
The production honors Gloria Steinem's gender equality activism with a company comprised almost entirely of women - cast, creative team, designers, production staff, and producers. Women are represented across every department of the production and occupy nearly all of the highest positions throughout the company. Even in a theatre industry often regarded as an equality leader in the entertainment world, this extraordinary group of women is unprecedented either on or Off-Broadway.
The creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Jessica Jahn, lighting design by Jeanette Yew, sound design by Rob Kaplowitz and Andrea Allmond, and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.
Casting director is Tara Rubin, CSA. Production manager is Chris Luner. Production stage manager is Ana M. Garcia. Act 2 coordinator is Laura Fischer. Creative consultants are Amy Richards and Kathy Najimy.
Ms. Roth is joined on the producing team by Jenna Segal, Elizabeth Armstrong, Sally Horchow, Janet Kagen and Margie Weingarten, and Alix L.L. Ritchie.