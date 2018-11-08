GLORIA: A LIFE Extends Through March 31, 2019
The acclaimed world premiere of Gloria: A Life, the new play about groundbreaking activist and icon Gloria Steinem, has now been extended through March 31, 2019. Presented by Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, The Normal Heart, Indecent), the production opened October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Union Square (101 East 15th Street at Park Avenue South).
GLORIA: A Life is written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say) and is directed by visionary Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin).
GLORIA: A Life brings us a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time. Five decades after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice for equality and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's life's work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can. The first act is her story; the second is our own.
Act One focuses on Ms. Steinem's personal life and activism, and Act Two is a Talking Circle in which the audience is invited to carry the themes of the play into a conversation of their own.
The production honors Gloria Steinem's gender equality activism with a company comprised almost entirely of women - cast, creative team, designers, production staff, and producers. Women are represented across every department of the production and occupy nearly all of the highest positions throughout the company. Even in a theatre industry often regarded as an equality leader in the entertainment world, this extraordinary group of women is unprecedented either on or Off-Broadway.
"Gloria Steinem has broken down barriers for women around the world across five decades of activism," Ms. Roth commented. "It is my honor to be presenting her story with this incredible team of artists."
The cast of Gloria: A Life currently features Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Christine Lahti as Gloria Steinem, Joanna Glushak (War Paint, A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), Fedna Jacquet (Ain't No Mo, The Tempest/ Henry V), Francesca Fernandez McKenzie (As You Like It, Othello, Our Lady of 121st Street), Patrena Murray (Venus, The Death of the Last Black Man), DeLanna Studi (And So We Walked, August: Osage County), Liz Wisan (Other Desert Cities, These Paper Bullets!), and Brittany K. Allen (True Right, Minor Character).