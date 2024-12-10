GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on Broadway Starring Kieran Culkin & More Sets Dates and Theatre

The production will begin previews on Monday, March 10 at The Palace Theatre.
The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber has revealed dates, theatre, design team and ticketing information. The production will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. The production will play a strictly 12-week limited run.
Tickets go on pre-sale beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 10:30 am ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 am ET.
Glengarry Glen Ross will star Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.
The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design is by Jen Schriever. Casting is The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.
David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.
