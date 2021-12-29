Fully-Masked Performers Will Return to Off-Broadway's RESCUE RUE After Holiday Hiatus

For the health and safety of all, the producers for Rescue Rue at DR2 Theatre have announced the show will return after a holiday hiatus. Originally scheduled to conclude performances on January 16, 2022, the show will now pause performances until the New Year, and the run will be extended to Sunday, January 30, 2022 with performances on a new varying schedule, available here. When the show returns to the stage, to ensure the safety of the company and audience members alike, the cast will appear on stage fully-masked throughout the performance. Rescue Rue is being staged at DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15th Street (bet. Park and 4th Avenue) in NYC.

"Theater is magic because of its people, both the storytelling team and the audience - and keeping everyone safe has always been a priority," said Rescue Rue creator and director, Stacey Weingarten. "There's no denying the moment we're living through and that times are challenging enough for kids and families, so why not welcome the chance to hit pause and return ready to share Rue's story with additional safety measures? After all, a story told mostly by puppets means many of our stars don't need masks, even if their performers will return in them until further notice. Rescue Rue is about taking charge of our lives and finding happy new beginnings around each corner, and we move forward in that spirit."

Told by a colorful cast of puppets and people, Rescue Rue is a family-friendly musical for all ages created and directed by Emmy Award-winning Weingarten and produced by Chinese Mother Jewish Daughter LLC in association with Daryl Roth. Rescue Rue is recommended for all ages.

When a little dog named Rue wishes for a "Happily Ever After" from her Fairy Dogmother, she soon embarks on an emotional journey of self-discovery and belonging. Kicked out of her home, Rue meets new friends and enemies alike on the street and at the pound before finding her "Furever" home and realizing life is really about finding your happy beginnings, not endings! Based on a true adoption story, this family-friendly pop musical is fun for all ages - for kids and kids at heart... especially animal lovers. There's no place like (furever) home!

Tickets start at $39. For tickets, visit Telecharge.com or RescueRue.com

Direct Show Link: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Rescue-Rue/Overview.

Performances are Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 3pm & 7pm (Jan. 14th, no 3pm performance), Saturdays at 11am, 3pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 12pm & 4pm (Jan. 9th: 11am & 3pm performances). Visit the website, RescueRue.com for the full performance schedule.

The runtime is 75 minutes with no intermission.

The cast includes Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (B'way: The Prom), Alex Burnette (Off-B'way: Olivier Py's The Young Girl), Leanne Brunn (Nat. Tour: ImaginOcean), Harrison Bryan (Off-B'way: A Patron of the Arts), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Off-B'way: Avenue Q), Brendan Malafronte (Nat. Tour: Imaginocean), and Kathryn McCreary (Nat. Tours: Phantom, Avenue Q). Rebecca Russell and Quinn Corcoran round out the company.

Rescue Rue is presented by Chinese Mother Jewish Daughter LLC in association with Daryl Roth. Director, Book, Add'l Lyrics: Stacey Weingarten; Music and Lyrics: Kate Steinberg, Joshua Zecher-Ross, Angela Parrish, and Dana Aliya Levinson; Music direction & orchestrations: Peter M. Hodgson, Arrangements: Lena Gabrielle, Choreographer: Rhonda Miller; Scenic Design: David Goldstein, Costume & Make-up Design: Vanessa Leuck (Outer Critics Circle Award winner), Lighting Design: Cecilia Durbin, Sound Design: Emma Wilk, Puppetry Design: Andy Hayward, Hair & Wig Design: Bobbie Zlotnik (Drama Desk Award nominee), Specialty Prop Design: Sierra Schoening. General Management: Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment (Emojiland, Midnight at The Never Get), Production Management: Drew Francis, Production Stage Manager: Ellie Handel. Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel