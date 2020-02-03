Full Creative Team Announced For MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The complete creative team has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

CREATIVE TEAM

This one-night-only performance features a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra. The full cast includes: Noah Galvin (Joseph), Eden Espinosa (Narrator), Alex Newell (Narrator), Jessica Vosk (Narrator), Chuck Cooper (Jacob), Merle Dandridge (Pharaoh), Andy Karl (Potiphar), Orfeh (Potiphar's Wife), Brooks Ashmanskas (Baker), Gavin Lee (Butler), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Reuben/"One More Angel in Heaven"), Bonnie Milligan (Gad/"Those Canaan Days"), Mykal Kilgore (Judah/"Benjamin Calypso"), Robert Ariza (Zebulon), Rodrick Covington (Simeon), Jason Gotay (Issachar), Tiffany Mann (Asher), Julia Mattison (Levi), Brian Sears (Napthali), Daniel Yearwood (Dan), Mason Grey Zaroff (Benjamin).

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets are limited and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).