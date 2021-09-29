Full Cast and Dates Announced for CATS North American Tour
The full cast and a complete 2021/2022 tour route were announced today for the North American tour of CATS. The new production officially opened last week at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, NY and will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021/2022 season.
Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is back on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!
The current cast of Jellicle cats includes Vinny Andaloro as "Alonzo," Zach Bravo as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger," Chelsea Nicole Mitchell as "Bombalurina," Lexy Bittner as "Cassandra," Taylor James Rosenberger as "Coricopat," Lauren Louis as "Demeter," Tayler Harris as "Grizabella," Kayli Jamison as "Jellylorum," Michelle E. Carter as "Jennyanydots," Paul Giarratano as "Mistoffelees," Max Craven as "Mungojerrie," Devon McCleskey as "Munkustrap," John Anker Bow as "Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus," Aiden Pressel as "Plato/Macavity," Dominic Fortunato as "Pouncival," Kelly Donah as "Rumpelteazer," Brianna Kim as "Sillabub," Christopher Salvaggio as "Skimbleshanks," Alexia Waites as "Tantomile," Sean McManus as "Tumblebrutus," Indalecio De Jesús Valentín as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy," Hyla Mayrose Perillo as "Victoria," along with Gracie A. Anderson, Megan Arseneau, Carolyn Bacon, Kelliann DeCarlo, Connor Orion Bermingham, Kieran Macdonald, Tony Mowatt, Brian Craig Nelson, José Raúl Mangual, and Elana Valastro.
The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.
Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.
The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.
CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.
The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by TROIKA Entertainment.
For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com
UPCOMING CATS TOUR DATES:
OMAHA, NE Orpheum Theater NOW through Oct 3, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA Paramount Theatre Oct 4, 2021 - Oct 5, 2021
SIOUX CITY, IA Orpheum Theatre Oct 6, 2021 - Oct 7, 2021
RAPID CITY, SD The Monument Oct 9, 2021 - Oct 10, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NV Smith Center Oct 12, 2021 - Oct 17, 2021
SPOKANE, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts Oct 19, 2021 - Oct 24, 2021
FRESNO, CA Saroyan Theater Oct 26, 2021 - Oct 27, 2021
BOISE, ID Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Oct 29, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
KENNEWICK, WA Toyota Center Nov 1, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Pikes Peak Center Nov 9, 2021 - Nov 10, 2021
FT. COLLINS, CO The Lincoln Center Nov 11, 2021 - Nov 13, 2021
PUEBLO, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall Nov 14, 2021 - Nov 14, 2021
FORT WORTH, TX Bass Performance Hall Nov 16, 2021 - Nov 21, 2021
DAYTON, OH Schuster Performing Arts Center Nov 23, 2021 - Nov 28, 2021
EVANSVILLE, IN Aiken Theatre Nov 30, 2021
DAVENPORT, IA Adler Theater Dec 1, 2021 - Dec 1, 2021
SOUTH BEND, IN Morris Performing Arts Center Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021
TAMPA, FL Straz Center Dec 7, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021
NEW ORLEANS, LA Saenger Theatre Dec 14, 2021 - Dec 19, 2021
ST. LOUIS, MO Fabulous Fox Theatre Dec 21, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022
EAST LANSING, MI Wharton Center for the PAC Jan 4, 2022 - Jan 9, 2022
COLUMBUS, OH Ohio Theatre Jan 11, 2022 - Jan 16, 2022
LOUISVILLE, KY Kentucky Center for the Arts Jan 18, 2022 - Jan 23, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, AL Von Braun Jan 28, 2022 - Jan 30, 2022
WILMINGTON, NC Wilson Center Feb 1, 2022 - Feb 3, 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC North Charleston PAC Feb 4, 2022 - Feb 6, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, FL Kravis Center Feb 8, 2022 - Feb 13, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, AL BJCC Concert Hall Feb 17, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, FL Times-Union Center Feb 22, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
COLUMBIA, SC Koger Center Feb 28, 2022 - Mar 1, 2022
WORCESTER, MA The Hanover Theatre Mar 3, 2022 - Mar 6, 2022
MONTREAL, QB Place Des Arts Mar 8, 2022 - Mar 13, 2022
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ State Theatre Mar 18, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
MEMPHIS, TN Orpheum Theatre Mar 22, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ORLANDO, FL Dr. Phillips Center Mar 29, 2022 - Apr 3, 2022
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL Broward Center Apr 5, 2022 - Apr 10, 2022
EVANS, GA Columbia County PAC Apr 12, 2022 - Apr 13, 2022
ROANOKE, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Apr 14, 2022
SYRACUSE, NY Landmark Theatre Apr 26, 2022 - Apr 30, 2022
SCHENECTADY, NY Proctors May 3, 2022 - May 8, 2022
MILWAUKEE, WI Marcus Performing Arts Center May 10, 2022 - May 15, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, MO Hammons Hall May 17, 2022 - May 19, 2022
LITTLE ROCK, AR Robinson Performance Hall May 20, 2022 - May 22, 2022
DENVER, CO DCPA - Buell Theatre May 24, 2022- May 29, 2022
RENO, NV Pioneer Center Jun 14, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
PORTLAND, OR The Keller Auditorium Jun 21, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022