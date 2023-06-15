Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL

MJ will launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023. 

By: Jun. 15, 2023

The full cast has been revealed for the First National Tour of MJ the Musical. 

Joining previously announced Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) as the title role of ‘MJ’ will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von Moody (Alejandro) and  Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy),  Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu (Ensemble),  Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

MJ will launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023.  Official press night is Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Tickets, details and current tour schedule are available at MJTheMusical.com.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals.  The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Shawn Pennington, Stage Manager Geoff Maus and Assistant Stage Managers Nia J. Blizzard and Maya Bhatnagar. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Tameka Sadler. 

MJ is produced on Broadway and tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.

For more information worldwide, visit:  www.mjthemusical.com.

 




