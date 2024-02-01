Full Broadway Cast Set For the Premiere of MARY JANE, Starring Rachel McAdams

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the full cast for the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (A Doll’s House, 4000 Miles), starring Academy Award® nominee & Critics Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window).

Joining Rachel McAdams will be April Matthis (The Piano Lesson), Susan Pourfar (Tribes), Lily Santiago (“La Brea”) and Brenda Wehle (“The Gilded Age”).

The creative team for Mary Jane will be Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson(Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).

Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, the recent Tony-nominated adaptation of A Doll’s House). Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through? The New York Times calls Mary Jane “the most profound of Herzog’s many fine plays.” And The New Yorker raves, “beautiful and remarkable... Herzog has made theatre that shines.” Directing is the acclaimed Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window).

Mary Jane will begin previews on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Opening night is set for Tuesday, April 23 and the show will have a party and celebratory performance on Sunday, April 21.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.